Fans of an Coca-Cola flavor are in luck this summer, as a popular classic will make a comeback after four years off shelves in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to confirm that Retro Diet Cherry Coke will be available exclusively at Kroger family of stores beginning mid-July for a limited time only," a spokesperson from The Coca-Cola Company told NBC Chicago Tuesday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Diet Cherry Coke first debuted in 1986 and was discontinued in the U.S. in 2020. Currently, U.S. customers can only quench their cherry-flavored diet soda thirst at Coca-Cola freestyle machines.

U.S. stores stock Coca-Cola Cherry Zero Sugar, but according to the company's website, Coke Zero and Diet Coke have distinct tastes. While both sodas are sugar and calorie free, Coke Zero is designed to mimic the original Coca-Cola in taste and appearance, while Diet Coke boasts a unique lighter taste.

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate the iconic beverage's return.

“I am way too excited for this one – Diet Cherry Coke is returning for a limited time with retro packaging!” said food account Snackolator in a Friday Instagram post.

In January, another food Instagram account, SodaSeekers, posted that the classic Coca-Cola beverage would return to the U.S. and Canada.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Both posts flaunt the soda’s original late-80s branding, which features red text and a cherry set on a white background. The soda is expected to return in packaging inspired by this retro look.

The release would follow the February launch of Coca-Cola Orange Cream, a new flavor with a similar retro-inspired appeal to summer.