Retired CPD Officer Grazed in Shootout While Trying to Stop Carjacking in Austin

Detectives are investigating after a retired Chicago police officer was grazed in an exchange of gunfire while he attempted to intervene in a carjacking early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood, officials said.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., the retired officer, 78, observed a neighbor getting carjacked in the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue when he attempted to intervene, authorities said.

The suspect then began shooting, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the retired officer, police said.

The retired office sustained a graze wound to the thumb and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. His neighbor, a 52-year-old man, was not injured in the incident, police said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the alleged carjacker drove away in the 52-year-old man’s Jeep and crashed it into a parked car in the 600 block of North Waller Avenue, about a mile away from the scene.

A weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting. No one was in custody, police said.