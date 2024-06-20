Retired Chicago police officer shot to death in West Garfield Park

A 73-year-old retired Chicago police officer was shot to death Thursday morning in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, the man was at the 4300 block of West Monroe Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

A 73-year-old retired Chicago police officer was shot to death Thursday morning in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The man was then taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Authorities did not offer further details regarding the shooting and said no one is in custody.

Police confirmed the victim was a retired Chicago police officer, who was identified in a statement by the Transportation Security Administration as Larry Neuman.

"Larry Neuman, a Transportation Security Specialist-Explosives, joined TSA in 2010 and worked at both O’Hare and Midway airports during his career. In his current position, Larry trained the screening workforce at both airports to detect explosives and other potential threats. We are deeply saddened by his passing and extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," the statement said.

A 73-year-old retired Chicago police officer was shot to death Thursday morning in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.

According to Tom Ahern, the department's deputy director for News Affairs & Communications, the officer joined the Chicago Police Department in 1982 and retired in 2010 as a bomb technician.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Ahern said the man was currently working as a bomb appraisal officer at Midway International Airport.

There is no further information available.