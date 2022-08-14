Retired Chicago Police Officer Shot in North Lawndale Attempted Robbery

An investigation is underway after a retired Chicago police officer sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery attempt Sunday afternoon.

The attempted robbery unfolded at approximately 4:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by at least one suspect who announced a robbery, police said.

The offender displayed a gun, and an exchange of gunfire occurred between both individuals. The victim was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in unknown condition.

NBC 5 has learned the victim is a retired Chicago police officer.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Sunday evening.