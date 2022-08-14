Retired Chicago Police Officer Shot in North Lawndale Attempted Robbery

An investigation is underway after a retired Chicago police officer sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery attempt Sunday afternoon.
The attempted robbery unfolded at approximately 4:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by at least one suspect who announced a robbery, police said.
The offender displayed a gun, and an exchange of gunfire occurred between both individuals. The victim was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in unknown condition.
NBC 5 has learned the victim is a retired Chicago police officer.
No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Sunday evening.