Retired Chicago Police Officer Killed in Edison Park Hit-and-Run

A retired Chicago police officer was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.

The driver of a Jeep SUV hit Richard Haljean as he was crossing the street in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue around 6:15 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Haljean, 57, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene, according to police.

Haljean retired as an officer from the Chicago Police Department in May 2020, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said.

There was no one in custody.

