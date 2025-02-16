Retired Chicago-area priest accused of sexually abusing a minor

A retired Chicago-area priest who once served as rector of Holy Name Cathedral is being investigated for an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor, the Archdiocese of Chicago said Saturday.

Msgr. Daniel Mayall, who has resided at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish in Wilmette following his retirement in 2021, allegedly sexually abused a minor while assigned to Saint Francis Borgia Parish in Dunning approximately 30 years ago, the Archdiocese said.

Mayall "strenuously denies" the allegation but has agreed to cooperate with the Archdiocese's direction, Cardinal Blase Cupich said in a letter to the parish communities.

In line with the Archdiocese's policies, Cupich has directed Mayall to remain out of ministry and refrain from all parish and school activities.

Mayall served as senior priest of Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish from January 2019 to 2021. He also previously served as pastor of Saint Joseph Parish from July 2016 to December 2018 and rector of Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral.