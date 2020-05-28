Retailers Prepare for Customers to Return to Stores in Illinois’ Phase 3

Retail shops in Illinois are gearing up for a grand reopening as Illinois' phase three allows customers to enter participating stores on Friday.

Meanwhile, shoppers should expect to see changes.

“We’ll monitor how many people can comfortably come in, be socially distanced, obviously, at least 6 feet apart with a mask on. We have to have a mask on at all times,” said Karen Moraba, owner of Careful Peach Boutique in Oak Park.

One of the owners of Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville said she is relieved, but hesitant, to be opening doors to customers for the first time since March.

“We want to make sure that we’re safe and that our customers are safe and where we’ve put everything in place that we think that will help that,” said Becky Anderson. “We’re just gonna consider every day an experiment to see how we need to adjust.”

Phase three of Illinois’ reopening process allows for manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons to reopen to the public with capacity and other limits. Gatherings must be limited to 10 people or fewer, and face coverings will also be necessary.

A spokesperson for Simon, the owner of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, said the company is complying with all state and local orders and is opening properties when permitted to do so.

A spokesperson for Best Buy said the company will serve customers in-store by appointment only at Chicago-area stores.