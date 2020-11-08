Retailer Says Limited Edition Guitars Stolen at Suburban Indianapolis Truck Stop

An Indiana retailer of musical instruments is seeking the public’s help after a pallet of limited-edition guitars worth tens of thousands of dollars were stolen from a suburban Indianapolis truck stop.

Sweetwater Sound says the new Gibson Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitars worth an estimated $95,000 worth were stolen Oct. 30 from a semitruck stopped at the Flying J Travel Center in Whiteland.

Sweetwater is hoping the guitarist community can help locate the instruments and find those responsible. The Fort Wayne-based company is urging customers to ask third-party sellers for serial numbers before purchasing similar guitars.