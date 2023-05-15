Resurfacing Project to Close Multiple Lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive Starting Monday

Drivers on DuSable Lake Shore Drive could encounter longer than usual delays starting Monday as the result of a street resurfacing project.

Work got underway at around 4:30 p.m. when southbound lanes of DuSable LSD were reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road, according to a news release from the Chicago Department of Transportation. The southbound entrance ramp at Lawrence Avenue was closed, as were the entrance and exit ramps at Wilson, Montrose and Irving Park Road.

Starting at 7 p.m., the closure will extend to all southbound lanes, and drivers will be directed to use Marine Drive as a detour. All lanes are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Work will begin on the northbound before the sun rises on Tuesday, with road crews reducing northbound DuSable LSD to two lanes between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane will remain closed until the middle of the day on Thursday, according to CDOT.