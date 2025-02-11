Restoration Hardware to open huge outlet store in suburban Chicago shopping center

It's official: A popular furniture outlet store is coming to a busy north suburban shopping center.

Restoration Hardware Outlet, also known as RH Outlet, will open its doors to the public this week at the Willow Festival shopping center in Northbrook, a spokesperson for the shopping center confirmed to NBC Chicago. It will open in the former Best Buy space, at 1072 Willow Road.

The 30,000 square-foot store is set to open Friday, the spokesperson said.

According to the Restoration Hardware website, there are nearly 40 RH Outlets across various states in the U.S., including one in suburban Schaumburg.

Restoration Hardware did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.