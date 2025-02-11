Northbrook

Restoration Hardware to open huge outlet store in suburban Chicago shopping center

The 30,000 sq. ft. RH Outlet store will open in the shopping center's former Best Buy space

By Francie Swidler

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of atmosphere during the RH Austin private grand opening at Restoration Hardware on September 14, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

It's official: A popular furniture outlet store is coming to a busy north suburban shopping center.

Restoration Hardware Outlet, also known as RH Outlet, will open its doors to the public this week at the Willow Festival shopping center in Northbrook, a spokesperson for the shopping center confirmed to NBC Chicago. It will open in the former Best Buy space, at 1072 Willow Road.

The 30,000 square-foot store is set to open Friday, the spokesperson said.

According to the Restoration Hardware website, there are nearly 40 RH Outlets across various states in the U.S., including one in suburban Schaumburg.

Restoration Hardware did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

