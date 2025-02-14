Restoration Hardware Outlet store now open for shopping in north suburbs

A giant Restoration Hardware furniture outlet store is now open for business at Willow Festival, a busy shopping center in suburban Northbrook.

RH Outlet confirmed the 30,000 sq. ft. store, located at 1072 Willow Road, in the mall's former Best Buy space, was open as of Friday, Feb. 14. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, the store's website said.

Regency Centers, Willow Festival's property manager and leasing agent, listed Restoration Hardware Outlet among the shopping center's "key retailers" on its website, which also include Ulta, CVS, REI, Whole Foods, HomeGoods and Lowe's.

According to the Restoration Hardware website, there are nearly 40 RH Outlets across various states in the U.S., including one in suburban Schaumburg.