Restaurants Named For 2023's Chicago Restaurant Week

Now celebrating its 16th year, the participating eateries in the annual Chicago Restaurant Week were revealed Tuesday, showcasing more than 330 establishments across the Chicago area.

The event begins on Friday, Jan. 20 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 5, and diners can take a look at the unique menus from all the participating restaurants for Restaurant Week here.

With over 335 participating restaurants this year, 34 distinct Chicago neighborhoods and 37 suburban eateries will be featured. Additionally, 55 of the restaurants are women, minority and/or Black-owned enterprises, according to event organizers.

Of the participating restaurants, 51 will be making their Chicago Restaurant Week debut this year, with newly-opened spots and established eateries making up the newcomers.

Debuting restaurants such as Bloom Plant Based Kitchen in Wicker Park and Mima's Taste of Cuba in Irving Park will join Restaurant Week mainstays such as Mango Pickle in Edgewater and The Berghoff in the Loop.

During the 17 days of the event, the restaurants will offer curated, multi-course menus, costing $25 for breakfast or brunch, $42 for lunch and $59 for dinner.

The official kick-off event for Chicago Restaurant Week will take place on Jan. 19 at First Bites Bash, held at the Field Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. that evening, with chef Darnell Reed of Luella's Southern Kitchen serving as the host chef.

First Bites Bash will be the first kick-off event for Chicago Restaurant Week since 2020, featuring exclusive tasting portions from more than 50 of the participating restaurants. A portion of the proceeds from First Bites Bash will be donated to Kitchen Possible and the James Beard Foundation’s Scholarship Program. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.