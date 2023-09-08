Restaurants, musical lineups and more: What to know as Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park

One the city's most beloved events is back at Grant Park this weekend.

The annual Taste of Chicago, typically held over the Fourth of July weekend, kicks off at 12 p.m. Friday in Grant Park. The new date was set because of the NASCAR Street Race earlier this summer, organizers said.

The festival will continue in its longtime home near Buckingham Fountain, bringing more than 35 vendors and 15 food trucks along with three stages for musical performances, dance classes and more, officials announced. There will also be a beer hall, wine garden, cocktail lounge and a new frozen adult beverage station.

For families, there will be bounce houses and a number of games offered up.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“Since 1980, Taste of Chicago has been a beloved tradition showcasing our city’s incredible culinary and cultural offerings,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to invite Chicagoans and visitors alike to Grant Park once again to enjoy familiar Taste of Chicago favorites, new vendor additions and exciting entertainment for everyone to enjoy."

As the event gets underway, here's a breakdown of restaurants, musical acts, hours and more.

Taste of Chicago Hours

Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free. However, no tickets will be available, organizers said. "Cash and credit are accepted by all food vendors," according to organizers

Food vendors

Cumin Club Indian Kitchen

Sapori Trattoria

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

The Original Rainbow Cone

Healthy Substance Kitchen

LC Pho Restaurant

Yum Dum, Churro Factory (Xurro)

African Food Palace

Porkchop

The Eli’s Cheesecake Company

Esperanza

Robinson No. 1 Ribs

Classic Cobbler

Baked Goods Company

Tacotlan

JJ Thai Street Food

Doom Street Eats

Badou

Senegalese Cuisine

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Billy Goat Tavern

Chicago Eats

Gaby’s

Funnel Cakes

Frannie’s Café

Prime Tacos

The Sole Ingredient Catering

BJ’s

Market & Bakery

Connie’s Pizza

Seoul Taco Chicago

Chicago’s Doghouse

Tandoor Char House

Pies of London

Banato

Mr. E Chef Catering

Josephine’s Cooking

Yvolina’s Tamales

There will also be a "wide variety of food trucks."

How to get free cheesecake

In 1980, Eli Schulman debut Eli's Cheesecake at the first ever taste of Chicago. And in 1987, he brought a humongous one to the event, doling out free slices to hungry festival goers.

Dessert lovers gobbled them up, of course. And that's when the 1,000-pound Eli's Cheesecake to celebrate the Taste of Chicago was born.

"It's really a great weekend in Chicago, so we're really excited to be back," Eli's Cheesecake president Marc Schulman said.

And so will their massive cheesecake.

According to Eli's officials, cows will be "working overtime" to produce the six-foot high cheesecakes, topped with baseball-sized cherries.

According to officials, the giant pie will be cut at this year's Taste of Chicago at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Slices will be handed out free to the crowd, while supplies last.

Taste of Chicago Main Stage Schedule

Friday, September 8

DJ for the evening: Selah Say

5pm Slique Jay Adams and Mamii, both presented by Chicago Made

6pm Meagan McNeal

7pm Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50

featuring Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick

Saturday, September 9

DJ for the evening: DJ Janesita

5pm ÉSSO, presented by Chicago Made

6pm Lupita Infante with Mariachi Sirenas

7pm Proyecto Uno

Sunday, September 10

DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P

5pm Nola Adé and Cloud Farmers, both presented by Chicago Made

6pm White Mystery

7:15pm Whitney

Chicago SummerDance

Friday, September 8, 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

11 a.m. DJ and Open Dancing

12 p.m. Line Dancing / Fre2Dance

1 p.m. Peruvian Folk Dance / Center of Peruvian Arts

2 p.m. Balboa (Swing) / Desiree Roffers

3 p.m. Reggaeton / Latin Street

4 p.m. DJ and Open Dancing

Saturday, September 9, 1 – 4:45 p.m.

1 p.m. Salsa / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. Country Two-Step / Second City Country Dance Association

3 p.m. Zouk / Urbanity Dance Chicago

4 p.m. Dabke / Phaedra Darwish

Sunday, September 10, 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

11 a.m. DJ and Open Dancing

12 p.m. Steppin’ / Majestic Gents

1 p.m. Eastern European Folk Dance / Ethnic Dance Chicago

2 p.m. Bollywood / Meher Dance Company

3 p.m. Bachata / Desueño Dance

4 p.m. DJ and Open Dancing

Road Closures

The following Chicago streets will close for "the Taste" starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday and reopen by 4 p.m. on Sept. 11: