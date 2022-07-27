Subway Restaurant Worker Shot, Critically Injured During Attempted Armed Robbery

A worker at a Subway restaurant was shot and critically injured early Wednesday during an attempted armed robbery in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood, police say.

According to authorities, an unidentified male entered the restaurant in the 4700 block of Fullerton at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday and approached a a 23-year-old store clerk, demanding money from the register. When the victim would not comply, police said the male then displayed and fired a weapon multiple times, striking the victim on the hand and the back.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

According to police, no one was in custody, and detectives are investigating.