Restaurant Employee Shot by Man Who Was Refused Service

Customers are shocked after an employee trying to calm down an angry man was shot at a Dolton Burger King on Wednesday night.

According to Dolton village trustee Andrew Holmes, a man walked up to the drive-thru window at the Burger King location at approximately 11:15 p.m. and was refused service.

“The individual kept banging on the window, and went around and kept banging on other windows,” Holmes said.

The employee went outside to speak with the man, and things quickly escalated.

“There was a confrontation, and the person discharged their weapon,” Holmes said.

The man fled south from the restaurant, and the employee, who was shot in the arm, was taken to an area hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Surveillance cameras are positioned outside the drive-thru window and the front door of the restaurant, but it is unclear if those cameras captured an image of the suspect.

Holmes says the employee will survive the shooting, but he took a dangerous risk in going outside to talk to the man.

“Sometimes it’s best to play it safe, stay inside and call 911, because you never know what type of weapon a person may have,” Holmes said.