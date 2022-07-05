highland park parade shooting

Resources to Help Families, Community Members Cope After a Mass Shooting

The federal government’s Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs recently compiled a list of resources to help children, families, educators and community members cope after mass shootings.

During Highland Park's Fourth of July parade on Monday, a gunman shot into the crowd, killing six people and injuring at least dozens of others. After an eight-hour manhunt, authorities took the suspect into custody.

National Child Traumatic Stress Network

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Resources on Mass Violence

Resources for Children, Youth, Parents and Other Caregivers, and Schools

Resources from the National Mass Violence and Victimization Resource Center

Resources from the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress at the Uniformed Services University

highland park parade shooting 1 hour ago

Details Emerge About Victims in Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting

highland park 15 hours ago

Live Blog: Latest Updates on Highland Park Fourth of July Parade Mass Shooting

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

highland park parade shootinghighland parkhighland park parade
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us