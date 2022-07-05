Resources to Help Families, Community Members Cope After a Mass Shooting

The federal government’s Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs recently compiled a list of resources to help children, families, educators and community members cope after mass shootings.

During Highland Park's Fourth of July parade on Monday, a gunman shot into the crowd, killing six people and injuring at least dozens of others. After an eight-hour manhunt, authorities took the suspect into custody.

National Child Traumatic Stress Network

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Resources on Mass Violence

Resources for Children, Youth, Parents and Other Caregivers, and Schools

Resources from the National Mass Violence and Victimization Resource Center

Resources from the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress at the Uniformed Services University