Residents of These 17 Chicago ZIP Codes Are Eligible to Get Vaccinated at the United Center

Residents of now 17 ZIP codes in Chicago can register for a COVID vaccine appointment at the United Center mass vaccination site.

Limited appointments for the site are currently only open to seniors age 65 and up as well as residents of "vulnerable, under-vaccinated ZIP codes," the city says. Those ZIP codes are: 60608, 60609, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60623, 60624, 60628, 60629, 60632, 60636, 60639, 60644, 60649, 60651, 60652, 60653.

Residents of those ZIP codes can book appointments here using voucher code CCVIVAXCHI21. Anyone who books an appointment using that voucher but does not live in one of those ZIP codes will have their appointments canceled, the city says.

There are two other ways for Chicago residents to register for limited appointments at the United Center: via zocdoc.com/vaccine or by calling (312) 746-4835 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Beginning Tuesday, a drive-thru vaccination operation will open at the United Center, which was previously limited to only walk-up appointments since the site launched on March 9.

Appointments originally opened on March 4, but only for Illinois residents age 65 and older in an exclusive registration period for seniors only. Three days later, they opened up for Chicago residents eligible in Phase 1B Plus - a change from what officials initially said would be all Illinoisans - and were quickly filled.

That change, narrowing to just Chicago residents, was made based on federal guidance after less than 40% of the initial appointments booked by seniors went to Chicago residents, despite the United Center's selection as a site in part because of its "close proximity to the most vulnerable populations in the city," with a focus on vaccinating residents of communities most hard-hit by COVID-19.

The site moved to ZIP code eligibility with "ongoing focused outreach" to the targeted communities, the city said.

When available, some appointments may open for Chicago residents with qualifying underlying health conditions who live outside of these ZIP codes. Those appointments will appear in Zocdoc as they become available.

The United Center's mass vaccination site is part of a new federal pilot program and will operate seven days a week for eight weeks, able to administer 6,000 shots per day at full capacity. Those doses are provided directly from the federal government and not diverted from the supply sent to Chicago or Illinois.