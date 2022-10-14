Residents of suburban Oak Park and River Forest are still on high alert after an hours-long police standoff with an armed individual who has been barricaded inside an apartment since late Thursday morning remains unresolved.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the standoff is reaching into its 18th hour.

According to police, the incident began when an "individual in distress" was reported at around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue in Oak Park. As of early Friday morning, officials say the individual is still barricaded, and police remain on the scene.

Officials Thursday said the individual is "armed and barricaded" inside of his apartment, but did not offer any further details.

"As of 6 p.m., the Oak Park Police Department and the Cook County Sherriff’s Office remain on the scene working to resolve the situation," police said in a statement.

As the situation remains unresolved, street closures and police barricades due to the incident could impact morning commuters. According to officials, Harlem Avenue remains closed in both directions between Augusta and Division streets, and the Chicago Transit Authority has rerouted its No. 90 bus line through the area.

We will update this story with further information as it becomes available.