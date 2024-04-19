Residents in downstate Illinois county to vote on non-binding referendum to separate state from Cook County

Residents in one southern Illinois county are slated to vote on a non-binding referendum in November that would explore separating Illinois from Cook County and gaining admission as a separate state.

The elected board in Madison County, a primarily suburban county located near St. Louis, voted 6-1 in favor of the resolution that introduces the referendum.

The "non-binding, advisory referendum" seeks to ask voters if Madison County should correspond with other Illinois counties outside of Cook County about the possibility of separating from Illinois.

Following the vote approving the resolution, the following question will be on the ballots of Madison County voters come Election Day this November:

"Shall the board of Madison County correspond with the boards of other counties of Illinois,

outside of Cook County, about the possibility of separating from Cook County to form a

new state and to seek admission to the Union as such, subject to the approval of the people?"

Voters are given options of "Yes" and "No" for the ballot question.

With the referendum being non-binding, the results of the ballot question will not have any impact on potential separation and readmission of the county.