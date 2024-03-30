Residents displaced by Bensenville apartment building fire

Multiple residents of a Bensenville apartment building were temporarily forced from their homes on Saturday after a fire tore through the structure.

The fire was reported at around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Sonny Lane. According to the Bensenville Fire Protection District, a battalion chief responded to the scene and determined smoke was coming from the third floor and that everyone had exited the building.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was contained to one unit. No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported, authorities said. Due to the extent of the damage, the building was deemed uninhabitable.

While the entire building was displaced, it wasn't immediately known how many residents were affected.

The village was working on relocating all those impacted, authorities said.

An investigation was underway on Saturday evening.