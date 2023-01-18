Residents Describe ‘Community on Edge' After Man With Disabilities Shot in Back of the Yards

We’re learning more about recent violence in the area where a 21 year old man with special needs was shot right in front of his family on Wednesday, with residents demanding action amid an escalation in crime.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Jesus Rega, 21, was waiting with his father and brother at a bus stop when a group of individuals opened fire, striking him at least three times.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Rega's father says he’s still alive, but was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors who heard the shots say they have become all too frequent around the area, and they’re not the only ones saying something must be done.

“Gang bangers do not run the show in this neighborhood,” 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez said. "The community is on edge."

According to police, the shooting near 47th and Wolcott is at least the fourth in the area this week.

"I have been here for 28 years, and this is something that is becoming hell for all of us. The truth is that they do something for our young people. We strongly ask Lori to please do something,” said Juana Elias.

One woman told NBC 5 in Spanish she’s lived here for 28 years and that living in the neighborhood has become a nightmare.

Chicago police suspect the shooting was done by members of a known gang, and that the victim was mistaken for a rival gang member.

Neither the victim, his 15 year old brother or father are apart of any gang.

“This was just a tragic incident,” poliec said in a statement. “To recap, no one should be shot, let alone while waiting for a school bus. No father should see his children shot like this.”

“It’s infuriating that we’re here,” Lopez added. “That gang members think that they can act with impunity in our neighborhoods careless of the community, the lives and the people that they impact.”

So far there’s only a vague description of the suspects. Lopez and Chicago Police are calling on the community to come forward with any tips that can lead to an arrest. Police do admit this type of crime, especially in this area, must stop.

“We really are very familiar with that beat, with that area, with that conflict and I share your thoughts. There’s plenty of residents involved in helping us over there. It’s a serious problem we’re in the midst of addressing," officials said.

Police believe the suspects are in their late teens early 20s and were dressed in dark clothing. If you have any additional information that can help you can submit into to www.CPDTIP.com or call 312-747-8380.