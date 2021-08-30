Residents Call for Action After Brazen Assault, Robbery of 2 Men Caught on Video

After an assault and robbery that was captured on video in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood early Saturday morning, business owners and residents are expressing their concerns about an increase in crime, and demanding that police do something to stem the tide.

According to police, two men were assaulted and robbed in the 400 block of North State Street at approximately 1:31 a.m. Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police say one of the men was assaulted by at least three individuals, with surveillance footage capturing the chaotic scene as onlookers stood on the sidewalks, and even sometimes crossed the street to see the incident unfold.

During that fracas, a second individual, identified by police as a 40-year-old man, was punched in the back of the head, sending him collapsing to the pavement.

Police say both men were robbed by unidentified individuals.

“This is not the Chicago we know,” one business owner said. “It’s gotten worse.”

Two men were injured after being beaten and robbed by multiple assailants early Saturday in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood.

In a video clip obtained by CWB Chicago, police officers are not seen responding to the scene. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown says that there were officers walking beats near the scene of the incident, and it took officers approximately six minutes to arrive.

One of the victims was treated at a local hospital for his head injuries, while the other declined medical treatment.

Residents who live near the scene say that things are rapidly changing in the area, and not for the better.

“Crime happens, but it shouldn’t happen over here,” one man said. “But it happens because there ain’t no repercussions.”

Business owners say they want Mayor Lori Lightfoot to hear from concerned residents, hoping that more will be done to protect them and their customers in the future.

“When you see somebody getting beat up, call (the police). Keep on calling,” one man said. “I want the mayor to find out that we’re losing money, and we’re losing businesses.”