Residents Asked to Line Streets as Officer Danny Golden Heads Home From Rehab

Chicago police officer Danny Golden will be heading home for the first time since he was paralyzed in a shooting while trying to break up a bar fight at a bar in Beverly last month.

Golden, who has been at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab since mid-July, is set to get a police escort as he finally heads home Friday. Chicago Ald. Matt O'Shea has asked residents to line streets to "show their support for our home town hero."

The police escort will leave the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab at 10 a.m. and travel the route below:

· Shirley Ryan Ability Lab east to Lake Shore Drive

· Lake Shore Drive south to Dan Ryan Expressway (via I-55), exit at 31st Street

· 31st Street west to Wells Street

· Wells Street south to 33rd Street

· 33rd Street west to Shields Avenue

· Shields Avenue south to 35th Street

· 35th Street east to Dan Ryan Expressway

· Dan Ryan Expressway south to I-57, exit at Halsted Street

· 99th Street west to Vincennes Avenue

· Vincennes Avenue south to 103rd Street

· 103rd Street west to Pulaski Road

· Escort will end at Pulaski Road (family request)

Recent video showed Golden at the rehab facility taking some assisted steps with a walker.

The social media post showing the video was captioned with a quote from the movie "Forrest Gump."

“My mama says they were magic shoes. They could take me anywhere," the description read.

The third-generation CPD officer is now paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back. The bullet severed his spinal cord.

Prosecutors say he was off-duty at the time of the shooting and was targeted when he was trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly.

“When I saw him the other morning I thought he was going to die in front of me,” his father Patrick Golden said at the time. “He was going into shock, but Christ Hospital brought him back they saved him.”

Golden’s family said he’s a fighter.

“Hey, if he did four years in the frozen tundra up in Alaska in the Army—he can get through this,” his dad said. “He can do this, he has a great mindset, he’s tough.”

His fiancé, Casey Szaflarski told NBC 5 in a text message last month that Golden did what any hero would do. His family is grateful for the ongoing support. They’re now praying for peace and for the city.