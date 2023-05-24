Residents Asked to Avoid Area Near Batavia Walmart as Police Conduct Multiple Investigations

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to avoid the area near the Batavia Walmart located at Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway, where there is currently a "large police presence."

Police say two ongoing investigations are causing the traffic disruption in the area.

Residents are asked to use an alternate route from Fabyan Parkway south to Main Street. Batavia police said that there is no threat to the public.

Officials are expected to provide an update with preliminary information at 5 p.m.

There is currently no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.