A Highland Park family is speaking out after receiving a threatening, antisemitic letter at their home — a disturbing incident that has drawn swift condemnation from the community and prompted an investigation involving local police, the FBI, and a hazardous materials team.



The letter, which targeted the family for displaying pro-Israel signage in their yard, included antisemitic rhetoric and a reference to a toxic substance. The material was ultimately found to be non-toxic, but the threat was taken seriously.



“We are horrified that someone specifically targeted us with death threats and other harm… This level of Jew-hatred, which is clearly escalating here in Chicago and around the world, is unacceptable in any form,” the family said in a statement released through the Anti-Defamation League.



Neighbors and community leaders echoed that outrage.



“It’s terrifying, and it’s really sad that in a country that’s supposed to be free, you can’t express yourself openly,” said Kacey Heller, who lives nearby and has children in a Jewish preschool.



David Goldenberg, Midwest Regional Director of the ADL, confirmed that the family has received ongoing support and said the community has seen “record levels of antisemitic incidents — harassment, vandalism, and even violence.”



Goldenberg said the letter was sent via U.S. Mail, which elevated the case to a federal level.

“It’s the brazenness, and in many ways, the cowardice of these acts that’s so troubling,” he said. “This was an anonymous threat, sent to someone’s home, just because they are Jewish.”



Alison Pure-Slovin of the Simon Wiesenthal Center said the broader pattern of hate cannot be ignored.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We have allowed antisemitism to fester in this country,” she said. “When you dehumanize Israel and Zionists, it leads directly to this kind of hate.”



The Highland Park Police Department confirmed the letter was deemed non-hazardous but emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from federal partners. The city has also issued a statement denouncing antisemitism and encouraging residents to remain vigilant.



Authorities are still working to determine whether other families may have received similar threats.



Community organizations have encouraged residents not to hide their identity.

“This family is shaken but resolved,” Goldenberg said. “They are proud to be Jewish, and that won’t change.”