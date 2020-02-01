Residential Burglaries Reported in Englewood

Chicago police are warning residents of three residential burglaries reported in January in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, someone broke into residences and stole various household items, including electronics, jewelry, clothing and cell phones, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

About 5 p.m. Jan. 6, in the 6900 block of South Winchester Avenue;

Between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. between Jan. 15 and 16, in the 7200 block of South Seeley Avenue; and

Between noon and 3 p.m. Jan. 17, in the 2000 block of West 69th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.