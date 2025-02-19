Resident killed, another hurt in massive Naperville fire

A person has died after a massive fire inside a suburban Naperville residence, with more than a dozen firetrucks reporting to the scene.

The fire broke out in the home located in the 3500 block of Redwing Court just after 3 p.m., according to Naperville fire officials.

The size of the fire and the cold weather led officials to request additional assistance from neighboring communities, according to a press release.

An individual was trapped inside a room on the second floor of the residence, but multiple events prevented firefighters from reaching the resident. An interior stairwell inside the home collapsed during the fire, and flames erupting from most of the windows on the second floor hindered rescue efforts via ladders, according to officials.

Ultimately the fire was brought under control within an hour, but the occupant inside was pronounced dead, police said. Another resident was transported to an area hospital, but their condition was not reported.

Naperville police and the Illinois State Fire Marshal are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.