Rescue Workers Continue to Search for Man Who Fell Into Kankakee River Over Weekend

Police in Kankakee County are searching for a man who went missing after falling into the rain-swollen Kankakee River over the weekend.

According to authorities, 60-year-old Robert Gaddis Jr. fell into the water near Aroma Park, a community located just to the southeast of Kankakee, on Saturday morning.

Authorities say that Gaddis was wearing chest-waders when he fell into the water, and has not been seen since.

Officials searched for several days in and along the Kankakee River, using sonar and other available technologies, according to a press release from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Gaddis’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

The river combines with the Iroquois River near Aroma Park, flowing toward the west before linking up with the Des Plaines River to form the Illinois River in Grundy County.