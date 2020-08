The search for a man who fell off a boat in Chicago's Monroe Harbor Sunday turned into a recovery in the late evening, first responders said.

According to Chicago police, a 32-year-old man fell off a boat before 6:44 p.m., and divers searched for hours, but weren't able to find the individual.

Both divers with the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department took part in the search.

Person in the Water at Monroe Harbor 400 E Monroe. Reports of a person in the water after falling from a boat. CFD/CPD on scene, divers in the water. Update to follow 4-1-8. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 30, 2020

