Republican Leader Urges Chicago to Bring in National Guard, Lightfoot Says No

Following looting, chaos and clashes in Chicago for the second time this summer, calls have been renewed for the National Guard to be deployed in the city.

But both Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have said it's not necessary.

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a statement early Monday that it's "time to bring in the National Guard and accept any and all federal assistance to stop the chaos that is destroying our state."

At a news conference, Lightfoot noted she spoke with Pritzker early in the morning, and both "believe this is not an incident that requires the National Guard."

In the event additional enforcement is needed, the mayor said, those resources would come from the Illinois State Police, which was assisting police departments throughout the Chicago area during the looting.

When asked about whether he offered to send in the Illinois National Guard to the city, Pritzker said the state police is doing everything it can to support the city, as it did during protests and looting earlier this summer.

"Everything and anything that we're asked to do, we'll be helpful with," he said.

More than 100 people were arrested in the chaos that erupted early Monday and more than a dozen officers were injured.

As some demand that Chicago ask the federal government for help, Lightfoot is continuing to stand by her stance that federal troops aren't needed in Chicago.

Father Pfleger talks to NBC Chicago after a night of looting and chaos erupted early Monday morning in Chicago.

"I'm sure the president will have his way with this incident," said the mayor who last month sent a letter to the White House, blasting the president's "unhelpful" rhetroic regarding violence in the city. "But I'm calling upon him to do the things that we do need."

Lightfoot again outlined requests she listed in the previous letter to the president such as common sense gun safety reform, public safety support, community outreach and community investment.

"I've never heard an answer from the president or any of his people," she stated. "So if he wants to help, do the things that the federal government is uniquely positioned to do, don't rattle the saver, don't make threats, actually act in a way that will provide real safety to our cities."