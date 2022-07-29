Reports: White Sox Starters Lynn and Giolito Are Untouchables Amidst Trade Deadline

Reports: White Sox Lynn, Giolito untouchables amidst deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are not interested in trading starters Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito, according to reports. Via the same report, team officials believe they can win the division.

The White Sox aren’t discussing the possibility of trading Lucas Giolito or Lance Lynn. They are 3 games back in the AL Central and are encouraged by their 14-10 record in July. Team officials believe they can win the division. @MLBNetwork @670TheScore — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 29, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The trade deadline inches closer and closer, yet it's been relatively quiet around the MLB. As for the White Sox, rumors have swirled and they've been attached to José Quintana and Mychal Givens while suiting as one of the 'most aggressive' teams in the pitching market.

As for their own, they plan to keep Lynn and Giolito, despite the two having shaky seasons this year.

In eight starts for Lynn, he holds a 1-3 record and an abysmal 6.43 ERA. He has a 1.41 WHIP and strikes out 4.1 per nine innings, all evidence of a brutal season thus far. Last season, he was named an AL All-star for just the second time in his career.

Giolito has struggled similarly this season. Through 18 starts, Gio has a 6-6 record and 5.14 ERA. He's struck out an impressive 108 to just 36 batters walked. But, his WHIP is nearing 1.5, which is well above his career average 1.23 value.

The two are supposed to be two of the best pitchers in the clubhouse, yet they've been overshadowed by the CY Young case Dylan Cease has created this season and the serendipitous performance of Johnny Cueto thus far.

Considering the struggles of the bullpen (19th in ERA, 20th in WHIP), Lynn and Giolito's struggles are largely highlighted on the team's overall performance. Their outings become more and more crucial as the race for the AL Central gets tighter.

Expect the Sox to attempt to enhance their bullpen as the trade deadline nears Aug. 2. The team is dealing with injuries on that end (Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez) and overall underperformance this season.

The team is 49-49 and three games back on the division lead. They start a three game series with the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.