Reports of Shooting Shut Down I-55 Ramp to LSD Thursday

Illinois State Police shut down the Interstate 55 ramp to southbound Jean-Baptiste DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning following reports of a shooting in the area.

According to authorities, a vehicle was discovered with bullet holes on 31st Street near Lake Shore Drive. One person who was inside was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Further details on what happened weren't immediately released.

During the investigation, the northbound lanes of I-55 to Lake Shore Drive southbound were closed, but all lanes had reopened by 7:30 a.m.

Police said no one was in custody as of Thursday morning.

“Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous," ISP said in a release.

