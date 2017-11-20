The Chicago Bears have signed a new kicker according to multiple reports, as Cairo Santos will join the team.

Santos, who was the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs over the last four seasons before being cut loose earlier this year, has made 84.8 percent of the kicks he's taken in his career, including all three he booted through in 2017.

The move was reported by the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The move comes after kicker Connor Barth missed a field goal during the Bears' loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Barth, who was brought in to replace Robbie Gould before the 2016 season, made 68.8 percent of his kicks this season, missing five of them total on the year.