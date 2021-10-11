Illinois Tornado

Reported Tornado Damages Truck on Central Illinois Freeway: Weather Service

One spotter reported seeing a tornado about 3:30p.m. near Roodhouse, southwest of Springfield.

Storm Cloud Generic Photo

A reported tornado has damaged a semi-trailer on Interstate 72 Monday afternoon in central Illinois as a line of storms rumbled across parts of the state.

A storm spotter reported seeing a twister cross the freeway near Alexander, said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Central Illinois.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Another spotter reported seeing a tornado about 3:30p.m. near Roodhouse, southwest of Springfield.

A line of thunderstorms was moving quickly Monday afternoon through that part of Illinois. The weather service has not yet confirmed the reports of tornadoes, Erwin said.

Local

Fulton River District 30 mins ago

Car in Fulton River District Shooting Tied to Dallas Rental Car Fraud Ring, Investigators Say

Wicker Park 1 hour ago

Wicker Park Mass Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Injured

A tornado watch was issued for portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana as part of storms that also moved through the region.

“There have been indications of mini-supercell structures embedded in the showers at times which could result in funnel clouds or even brief tornadoes,” the weather service’s Chicago office said on its website.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Illinois TornadoTornadocentral Illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us