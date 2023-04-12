Report: White Sox Sign Pitcher Daniel Ponce De Leon to Minor Leagues

Report: White Sox sign pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox signed right-handed pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and assigned him to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, according to Jon Heyman.

Daniel Ponce de Leon signs with White Sox. Assigned to Triple-A and expected to start tomorrow. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 12, 2023

Ponce de Leon, 31, spent the 2022 season in the minor league systems of multiple teams. From 2018-21, he pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starter and a reliever.

In 57 games and 147.2 innings pitched up in the majors, he has a 4.33 ERA and 1.327 WHIP. He also has 152 major league strikeouts in contrast with 81 walks.

Ponce de Leon has multiple pitches in his arsenal but the majority of his tosses are fastballs (73.9 percent). His fastball lays ~93 miles per hour, which he compliments with a changeup, cutter and curveball on occasion.

The White Sox' bullpen has been an ongoing issue this season, due to the number of arms on the injured list. Liam Hendriks, Garrett Crochet, Joe Kelly and Matt Foster are all currently on the IL. The team also traded Jose Ruiz to the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations.

As they await the returns of multiple key pitchers to the bullpen, the Sox are making marginal moves, like signing Ponce de Leon, to help patch the injuries in the bullpen. They recently called up Kenyan Middleton from the minor leagues to help alleviate the bullpen, too.

Ponce de Leon is supposed to start in the minor leagues tomorrow but don't be surprised if the Sox bring him up to the roster to help with reliever duties. The White Sox also recently signed former closer Alex Colomé to the minor leagues as well.

