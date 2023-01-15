Report: White Sox Sign Juan Uribe Jr. on International Signing Day

By Alex Shapiro

A familiar name is reportedly coming to the White Sox organization. According to Héctor Gómez, the White Sox signed Juan Uribe Jr.

Gómez sent another tweet with a quote from Uribe Sr.

"Several teams have shown interest in my son, but I would like him to sign with the White Sox because he was born and raised in Chicago and I played for them for five seasons,” Uribe Sr. said via Gómez. “I love White Sox fans."

Uribe Sr. was a key figure when the White Sox won the World Series in 2005. He made several stellar plays on defense, including the final two outs to seal the championship.

Uribe Jr. plays shortstop, just like his dad. He’s not listed among MLB.com’s Top-50 international prospects. The White Sox did land one player off that list, however. According to MLB.com, the Sox signed right-handed pitcher Luis Reyes to a $700,000 deal. Reyes was ranked No. 41 on MLB.com’s international prospects list.

