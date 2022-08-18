Report: White Sox sign Elvis Andrus off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Oakland A's shortstop, Elvis Andrus, signed with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, according to reports. He is expected to join the team in Cleveland for their series against the Guardians.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus is signing with the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. Andrus cleared waivers and is expected to join the White Sox in Cleveland tomorrow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 18, 2022

Andrus, 33, is hitting .237/.301/.373 from the plate this season with eight homers and 30 RBIs. He also has 30 walks in addition to 41 runs this year.

The 14-year veteran spent the first 12 years of his career with the Texas Rangers. There, he picked up two All-Star selections and was runner-up to MLB's Rookie of the Year award in 2009.

The shortstop joins the team in dire need of infield help. All-Star Tim Anderson required surgery on the middle finger of his left hand to repair a sagittal band tear. Leury García and Danny Mendick are also on the injured list with a lower back strain and torn ACL, respectively.

Andrus will likely be a rental for the rest of the season on low contract value.

The White Sox play the Houston Astros on Thursday in hopes of avoiding a four-game series split. The Sox are two games back on the division-leading Cleveland Guardians and one game back on the second-place Minnesota Twins.

