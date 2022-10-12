Report: White Sox Reached Out to Ron Washington for Manager Spot

Report: White Sox reached out to Ron Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have reached out to Ron Washington – the Atlanta Braves' third base coach – about their opening for the team's manager, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale also reported Washington was leading the candidacy rumors alongside Bruce Bochy and Mike Shildt.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The White Sox are interviewing Astros bench coach Joe Espada in person today in Houston. They've also reached out to Braves third base coach Ron Washington, among others. @JonHeyman first tweeted Sox/Espada interview today. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 12, 2022

RELATED: White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job

Washington has held the position of the Braves third base coach since 2016 and was part of the 2021 World Series team.

Before his current post, he was the manager for the Texas Rangers between 2007-14. He brought the team to two World Series, never having won a ring. In 2014, Washington announced his resignation from the team after admittedly cheating on his wife.

Along with Washington, the White Sox are reportedly interviewing Houston Astros bench coach, Joe Espada, and Kansas City Royals bench coach, Pedro Grifol. Additionally, Rick Hahn announced the team would grant their bench coach, Miguel Cairo, an interview for the position.

"A brilliant, brilliant coach. Third base coach with Atlanta. He is such a great motivator, particularly with the infielders," Nightengale said about Washington during NBC's Sports Sunday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.