Report: White Sox Plan to Pick Up Tim Anderson's Club Option

Report: White Sox to pick up Anderson club option

The White Sox plan to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson's club option to return him for the 2023 season, according to NY Post's Jon Heyman.

White Sox are planning to pick up $12.5M team option to bring back Tim Anderson. No surprise. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2022

Last season, Anderson played in 79 games, slashing .301/.339/.395 from the plate. He scored 50 runs, recorded 100 hits and blasted six home runs and 25 RBIs.

In early August, the All-Star middle infielder required surgery on his left hand to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand.

He ended up missing the rest of the season, playing his last game on Aug. 6.

The team must decide on returning Josh Harrison (club option) and whether or not they want to re-sign Jose Abreu, Johnny Cueto, Vince Valasquez and Elvis Andrus. A.J Pollock has a player option he can exercise.

General manager Rick Hahn is sticking to his plan to return what he believes to be a "championship-caliber core."

How they go about constructing the rest of the roster remains to be seen.

