Report: White Sox Interviewed Ozzie Guillén for Manager's Job

Report: White Sox interviewed Guillén for manager job

The White Sox interviewed Ozzie Guillén for their managerial opening on Monday, NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien said on Thursday's episode of the "White Sox Talk Podcast."

"I can tell you that Ozzie on Monday met with the White Sox front office, Rick Hahn, Chris Getz, Jeremy Haber," Garfien reported.

The White Sox' managerial search is nearing the one-month mark after Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down due to health concerns.

There has been much discussion around Guillén as a possible candidate for the opening. He managed the White Sox from 2004-11 and led them to their first championship in 88 years in 2005.

He led the Sox to two playoff appearances and five winning seasons before leaving the team in the final days of the 2011 season.

The Marlins hired him as manager soon after but fired him after the 2012 season. Guillén, who has not managed since, has spent the four seasons as an analyst on NBC Sports Chicago.

Amid the La Russa news, he was asked about his potential interest in the position.

"Let me be cocky," Guillén said on NBC Sports Chicago Oct. 2. "Nobody in baseball knows this ballclub better than Ozzie Guillén."

Guillén is the latest candidate with a reported interview with the Sox. Others include Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Royals coach Pedro Grifol.

