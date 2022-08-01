Report: White Sox interested in Tigers' left-hander Andrew Chafin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are interested in trading for Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Mets, White Sox among teams seeking to add left-handed reliever. The Tigers’ Andrew Chafin is of interest to both clubs and other teams, too, sources tell @TheAthletic. Owed rest of $6M salary this season and $7M next season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

The front office has reported their interest in acquiring bullpen talent to enhance pitching staff already this season. The bullpen, as of this writing, ranks 18th in bullpen ERA (4.03) and 20th in bullpen totaled WHIP (1.32).

The Sox have just one left-hander on their active pitching staff (Tanner Banks) with Aaron Bummer currently serving on the injured list. The dire need for left-handed arm talent is clear and the Sox are ready to address the issue.

Chafin, 32, has pitched in 37 games this season for the Tigers in relief. He holds a 2.53 ERA and 1.063 WHIP. He's struck out 39 batters to 10 walked. Last season, he played 43 games with the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics.

According to the same report by Rosenthal, Chafin is due $6 million this season and $7 million next year.

With the injuries to Reynaldo Lopez and the aforementioned Bummer, bullpen support -- especially left-handed -- is becoming imperative for the Sox to address before the deadline ends on Tuesday.

