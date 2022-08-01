Report: White Sox interested in Cubs reliever Mychal Givens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Charge that phone up, Rick Hahn.

The White Sox are reportedly interested in making a trade for Cubs reliever Mychal Givens, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan.

"White Sox are engaged with the Cubs on Mychal Givens. But, do not believe the rumors out there that they're talking to the Cubs about David Robertson," Kaplan said in his last reKap video on YouTube.

Givens' name has been tied to the South siders since the trade deadline has rapidly approached. Before Tuesday's deadline approaches, Givens could be in a new uniform in the same city.

Bullpen relief is one of the few boxes the Sox would like to check before the deadline. Hahn made it perfectly clear to the media that bullpen is a priority. And, per reports, the Sox have only been attached to names in the bullpen.

The Cubs' right-hander has been excellent for the North side this season. He holds a 2.66 ERA over 40 appearances this season. He's struck out 51 batters to the 19 he's walked and holds a 1.25 WHIP.

The Sox could certainly use the help in their bullpen. As of this writing, they rank 18th in the league in bullpen ERA (4.03) and 20th in bullpen WHIP (1.32). The injuries to Aaron Bummer, Joe Kelly and Reynaldo Lopez have created cause for concern in the pen too.

Stay weary as the trade deadline comes to a close on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. CST.

