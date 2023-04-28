Report: White Sox Ink Clint Frazier, Bryan Shaw to Minor League Deals

Report: White Sox sign Clint Frazier, Bryan Shaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the midst of a nightmarish April, the Chicago White Sox have quietly made two minor league signings in an effort to add depth and give the struggling South Siders a few more options.

According to James Fegan of The Athletic, the Sox have inked both outfielder Clint Frazier and veteran right-handed reliever Bryan Shaw to minor league deals.

Frazier had previously spent time on the North Side after several years of being listed as one of the game's brightest prospects, and is still looking to find a role for the long haul on a big league club. Despite appearing in each of the past six seasons, Frazier has yet to play more than 69 games in a year yet.

After solid showings as a Yankee in 2019 and 2020, the latter year in which the outfielder posted a 150 OPS+ across 39 games in the pandemic-shortened season, Frazier immensely struggled with the Bronx Bombers in 2021. Frazier was released by the Yankees following the season, in which he hit just .186 with 14 extra-base hits across 66 games.

Frazier was signed by the Cubs prior to 2022 as a potential turnaround project for the North Siders, though his tenure did not go to plan. The 28-year-old appeared in just 19 games with the Cubs, going 8-for-37 with three doubles and one run driven in.

Prior to the 2023 campaign, Frazier signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. He was released on Tuesday after going 13-for-52 with one home run in 15 games for AAA Round Rock. With the White Sox, Frazier presents a possible outfield option in the event of injury, with the team hoping he can regain the offensive form he showed in 2019 and 2020.

As for Bryan Shaw, the White Sox have chosen to reunite with the veteran righty just over a month after releasing him. Shaw was initially signed by the South Siders shortly before spring training in February.

A longtime fixture in Cleveland's bullpen, Shaw has appeared in the previous 12 seasons at the MLB level, with seven nonconsecutive seasons spent in Cleveland.

Owning a career 3.92 ERA and 4.05 FIP, Shaw's most significant calling card has been his durability. Appearing in 753 games across his big league career, the workhorse righty has led the MLB in games played by a pitcher three times, while leading the American League four times.

Shaw was excellent as recently as 2021, when he led the MLB with 81 appearances, throwing to a 6-7 record with two saves and a 3.49 ERA across 77.1 innings. Shaw struck out 71 batters, but started to show holes in his game that were better concealed earlier in his career. In 2021, Shaw surrendered 38 walks and 10 home runs, issues that bled into a fledgling 2022 campaign.

While Shaw remained one of the Guardians' go-to relievers in 2022, his productivity saw a noticeable drop. Although he still appeared in 60 games, Shaw gave up nine home runs and 26 walks over 58.1 innings, compiling a 5.40 ERA while seeing his WHIP balloon to 1.440.

According to Fegan, Shaw will pitch in Arizona before being assigned to AAA Charlotte.

