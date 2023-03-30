White Sox grant Leury Garcia unconditional release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox granted Leury Garcia unconditional release, removing him from all rosters, according to multiple reports.

Prior to tonight’s season opener at Houston, the #WhiteSox announced the following eight roster moves: pic.twitter.com/qK8z7RiqhL — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 30, 2023

The team will have to pay the rest of his three-year $16.5 million deal he signed before the beginning of last season. He's slated to earn $11 million over the next two years.

Garcia, once the longest-tenured White Sox player, recorded an underwhelming spring training. He hit .222 from the plate and struck out nine times in 38 plate appearances.

A utility player by trade, Pedro Grifol instead said he was looking for "elite" characteristics for his bench this season; such as Billy Hamilton's base stealing and defensive capabilities or Gavin Sheets' left-handed hitting and power,.

Garcia's trade is filling in where he's needed on the field. He can play infield or outfield and provide a semi-reliable bat. He joined the White Sox in 2013 and made a living as a backup on the South Side.

In 2019, arguably his best season from the plate, he slashed 279/.310/.378 while hitting 40 RBIs and a season-career-best 161 hits.

Earning the tenuous spots on the team were Romy Gonzalez, Hanser Alberto, Oscar Colas, Gavin Sheets and Seby Zavala. Alberto and Gonzalez will serve as the team's backup middle infielders.

Alberto recorded a phenomenal spring training. He led the team in hits (18) and hit .439 from the plate in 41 appearances. He gained 32 total bases, another mark that led the White Sox at Camelback Ranch.

