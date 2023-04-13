Report: White Sox Call Up Pitcher Tanner Banks to Majors

Report: White Sox call up pitcher Tanner Banks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Reinforcements are on the way.

The White Sox are stocking up on arms in the bullpen, calling up lefty Tanner Banks to the major league roster from Triple-A Charlotte, according to a report from The Athletic's James Fegan.

According to the same report, Jesse Scholtens is being optioned down to the minors.

Source indicates Tanner Banks is getting recalled to White Sox. Banks has allowed one run over five innings at Triple-A Charlotte. Incoming Orioles also have plenty of lefty bats.



White Sox transactions page indicates Jesse Scholtens was optioned to Charlotte today. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 14, 2023

The White Sox' bullpen has caught the injury bug this season. Liam Hendriks, Garrett Crochet, Joe Kelly and Matt Foster are all spending time on the injured list. They also traded Jose Ruiz to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The South Side currently owns the worst bullpen ERA in baseball.

Banks was one of the only left-handed relief pitchers, or any pitcher for that matter, in the White Sox' bullpen last season before they acquired Jake Diekman. Aaron Bummer was the other lefty in the pen last season.

Banks, 30, played in 30 games last season, pitching in 53 innings. He held an impressive 3.06 ERA and 1.132 WHIP. Banks also recorded 49 strikeouts in contrast to 18 walks.

He was drafted by the Sox in the 18th round of the 2014 MLB entry draft. He's spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues, stepping up to Triple-A over the last three seasons. This season with the Charlotte Knights, Banks has played in three games and five innings, holding a 1.80 ERA.

