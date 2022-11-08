Report: White Sox' AJ Pollock Declines Option, Hits Free Agency

Pollock declines option with White Sox, hits free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Outfielder AJ Pollock has declined his 2023 player option with the White Sox and is now a free agent, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported.

It’s surprising move considering Pollock’s option was worth $13 million. He’ll instead receive a $5 million buyout as he hits the open market.

The White Sox acquired Pollock from the Dodgers in March in the Craig Kimbrel trade. The 35-year-old hit .245/.292/.389 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs 138 games.

He played all three outfield spots and brought a track record of success against left-handed pitching with him to the South Side. Pollock posted a .935 OPS against southpaws.

The Pollock decision frees up an additional $8 million for general manager Rick Hahn as he looks to tweak the roster following a disappointing 2022 season.

The Sox freed up $4 million Monday by declining Josh Harrison’s club option for 2023, instead paying him a $1.5 million buyout.

Addressing the outfield already figured to be a priority. The depth chart currently includes Eloy Jiménez, Adam Engel (who's arbitration-eligible for the final time), Luis Robert, Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn.

Sheets and Vaughn played out of position in 2022, however, and Jiménez was almost exclusively a DH down the stretch — thriving offensively along the way.

Top outfield prospect Oscar Colas reached Triple-A in 2022 and could be in the mix for a 2023 debut.

