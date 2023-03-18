Report: Uninvolved teams don't see Aaron Rodgers worth 1st-rounder originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As of this writing, the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets are working on a trade package for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On The Pat McAfee Show last week, Rodgers candidly admitted his intentions to play for the Jets, while mentioning the Packers and Jets are actively working out the details for a deal.

According to reports from Albert Breer, some teams uninvolved are skeptical of the return the Packers allegedly desire for Rodgers. They believe he isn't worth an outright first-round draft pick.

"And in calling around, asking teams that are uninvolved what they’d give up, just about everyone said it should be a Day 2 pick this year, fronting a package with a conditional pick or two on the back end," Breer wrote.

Based on previous reports from Adam Schefter, he said the Packers were looking for a trade return similar to that of the Detroit Lions' with Matthew Stafford. The Lions received two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff.

The league consensus doesn't see it that way for Rodgers, however. They don't meet eye-to-eye on the value of Rodgers, who is 39 years old.

Rodgers arguably took a step back last season, throwing for the lowest amount of yards in a full season for his career. His completion percentage dipped 4.3 percent from the previous season and he posted a losing record as a starter (8-9), just the third time in his career he held a losing record.

Should the Jets and Packers find common ground on a trade, the Bears will be set free of their perennial submission to Rodgers. The longtime Packers quarterback has a 24-5 record against Chicago and hasn't lost to them since 2018.

Unfortunately, both parties haven't been able to reach an agreement yet.

Patience is a virtue.

