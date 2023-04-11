Report: Tony Petitti Will Succeed Bears' Kevin Warren as Big Ten Commissioner

Report: Tony Petitti hired as Big Ten commissioner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tony Petitti, a former MLB and CBS executive, is reportedly expected to become the next Big Ten commissioner, according to Pete Thamel.

Sources: The Big Ten is expected to hire former MLB and CBS Sports Executive Tony Petitti as the league's next commissioner. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 11, 2023

Pettiti was also the former president of Activation Blizzard, the popular video gaming company. In 2015, he succeed current MLB commissioner Rob Manfred as the chief operating officer (COO) of MLB when Manfred became commissioner.

He will succeed Kevin Warren, who left the Big Ten conference to become the new president of the Chicago Bears. Warren was hired by the Bears in January and he will start in mid-April.

Pettiti will have big shoes to fill from Warren's past work as commissioner.

Warren accomplished many feats while with the Big Ten conference. He expanded the conference nationwide, poaching UCLA and USC from the Pac-12 conference. Warren also notched a historic conglomerate media deal for the conference worth $7 billion.

