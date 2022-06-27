Report: Tomas Satoransky Signs Multi-Year Deal With FC Barcelona

Report: Former Bull Satoransky signs multi-year deal with FC Barcelona originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bull Tomas Satoransky is headed to Spain.

Originally reported by EuroHoops and corroborated by HoopsHype, the Wizards’ backup point guard from last season is set to join FC Barcelona on a four-year deal. Satoransky, 30, officially becomes a free agent on June 30.

Satoransky played for the Spanish giants from 2014-16, right before his first stint in the NBA with the Wizards. During that first stint in Barcelona, ‘Sato’ was named ACB Most Spectacular Player and led FCB to the Spanish Supercup Title.

Satoransky was drafted by the Wizards 32nd overall in 2012, and would experience two stints in D.C. from 2016-19 and again this past season. He also played for Chicago, New Orleans and San Antonio during his NBA tenure.

Satoransky was a capable and fundamentally sound backup point guard during his days in Washington, averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 assists over the course of his four seasons as a Wizard while shooting 49% from the field. At 6-foot-7, Satoransky often gave Washington the size they needed in the backcourt and was able to use that size to drive to the hoop and space out the floor for the wings. He was also a capable defender, often taking on assignments that would see him guard positions 1-3.

Now, though, the Czech international returns to Europe, leaving a hole at the point guard position for Washington. The Wizards did select Johnny Davis at 10th overall in last week’s draft and could utilize him at PG, though he’s a shooting guard by trade.

Bradley Beal, who himself is potentially on the precipice of signing a five-year, $248 million extension with Washington, noted what the Wizards need in their backcourt in March.

“I think we need bigger guards,” Beal said on Wizards Postgame Live. “We need more guys that can get in the paint for us, more ball-handlers, more guys that can really create and get two feet in the paint, but also who can knock down threes.”

On paper, that’s what Satoransky was. He shot 39% from long range during his tenure as a Wizard, but was seldom able to set himself apart as a clear-cut starter. Washington still finds themselves in need of depth at point guard, as Ish Smith is the only other true PG on the payroll for next season. Beal himself could play point guard, something general manager Tommy Sheppard has expressed interest in, but that wouldn’t solve the team’s long-term need at the position.

With Satoransky gone and Davis—who stands 6-foot-5 himself—in town, Washington has been rumored to target several free agent floor generals this offseason including Tyus Jones and Dejounte Murray. Free agency begins on June 30, so the Wizards will have to wait until then to solidify any needs.