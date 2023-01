Report: Titans Request Bears to Interview Ian Cunningham

Report: Titans request to interview Ian Cunningham originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Tennessee Titans have filed a request to interview the Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for their general manager position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Two more for the #Titans GM opening: Sources say they've requested to interview Glenn Cook of the #Browns and Ian Cunningham of the #Bears, two rising young executives. They'll also speak with top in-house candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons with the organization. The Titans finished 7-10 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Cunningham was hired by Bears' general manager Ryan Poles to be his "right-hand man." The two are a bonded duo, having spent countless hours together on recruiting trips and in draft war rooms, and also living together when they each started at Halas Hall.

Before the Bears, Cunningham spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting as the director of college scouting before moving up to the director of player personnel by 2021. He helped Howie Roseman develop the Eagles into the best team in the NFL today.

Cunningham has proved crucial to Poles' operation, and losing him would be a major hit to the organization.

The Bears have a vital offseason ahead.

On Sunday, they earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where they have seven other selections ahead. They also have ~$118 million in cap space to work with this offseason – the most in the NFL by a large margin.

Keeping Cunningham around will be as crucial to the offseason as the Bears' war chest.

